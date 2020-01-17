With Roberts' Senate Cameo, Reps. Eye Cameras In Court

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- The same day that Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. dominated cable news with his arrival for the Senate impeachment trial, advocates for televising courtroom action used the occasion to press a new proposal to allow video recording at the U.S. Supreme Court and circuit courts. The Eyes on the Courts Act has a powerful sponsor in Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The bipartisan bill introduced Thursday would require federal appellate courts to allow coverage unless a presiding judge determines it would undermine justice in a particular case. Similar measures have been introduced in every Congress for...

