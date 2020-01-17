SEC Fights Bahamian Adviser's Bid To Kill Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a Colorado federal court to keep alive its suit accusing Mediatrix Capital Inc. of defrauding investors out of millions through unregistered offerings and stolen funds, arguing that contrary to the adviser's argument, the investment funds they sold do constitute securities. Bahamas-based Mediatrix had argued in its dismissal bid that its Managed Account Foreign Exchange Funds, in which investor funds are pooled and traded based on the firm's purported foreign currency markets algorithm, are not securities and therefore the SEC lacks jurisdiction over the claims. But the regulator rejected this notion in its opposition brief...

