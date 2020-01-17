Up Next At High Court: Arbitration, Church-State Separation

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. may be presiding over the third presidential impeachment in American history, but over at the U.S. Supreme Court it's business as usual, with he and his colleagues set to close out the January argument session with a pair of cases involving international arbitration and church-state separation. The court will hear only three cases the week of Jan. 21 following Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Justice Roberts is expected to attend oral arguments in the morning before heading over to preside over the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. "It should be business as usual at...

