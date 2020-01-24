Shell’s Public Tax Report Signals Broader Transparency Trend

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Publication of the oil company Shell's global tax information could provide an example for other businesses to follow as the call for corporate transparency reaches a crescendo, with mounting pressure from investors and the recent launch of public reporting standards. With public reporting standards set to take effect next year, Royal Dutch Shell's disclosure of its global tax information last month could prompt other businesses to follow suit. (AP) Royal Dutch Shell PLC last month publicly released data on its global operations, including information about its business broken down by workforce, earnings and taxes paid in each country where it operates. The...

