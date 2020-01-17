Ritzen Gives Bankruptcy Attys Comfort With Final Orders

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that orders denying relief from stays in a Chapter 11 case are final orders that must be appealed immediately, it gave bankruptcy attorneys clarity that a court's ruling is indeed final and the ability to proceed with confidence that early decisions can't be overturned later. In Ritzen Group v. Jackson Masonry, the high court determined that bankruptcy cases are made up of distinct procedural units that essentially stack on top of one another and are different from normal district court cases, where final orders typically come only at the end of a case....

