Vape Injury Outbreak Mainly Tied To THC Products, CDC Says

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released two reports Friday that shed more light on an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses that peaked last fall, and backed off its recommendation that people avoid e-cigarettes altogether. The reports confirmed that most patients with e-cigarette product use-associated lung injury — known as EVALI — used THC products and that new cases of the illness have continued to decline, according to a CDC press release. "These reports build on the continued scientific progress CDC and our partners have made to reduce the number of EVALI cases," CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS