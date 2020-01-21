Dechert Contractor Says Firm Fired Him Due To Stroke

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- An administrator who worked at Dechert LLP in Washington, D.C., sued the firm and a contractor-employer on Friday in federal court for allegedly discriminating against him after he had a stroke. The plaintiff, David Rudd, worked at the firm's K Street offices for much of 2017 but had to take medical leave after a debilitating stroke in June of that year, according to the complaint. Rudd, who had been responsible for overseeing a group of staffers also employed through a contractor, Document Technologies LLC, said that in August 2017 he'd gotten a good job performance review, which was based in part on...

