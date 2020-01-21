Fed. Circ. Told To Rethink When Success Beats Obviousness

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel undermined "deep-rooted precedent" when deciding that the success of SRAM's bicycle chain ring doesn't mean its patent is not obvious and set a "nebulous, and overly restrictive" new standard for determining when factors like success combat a validity challenge, SRAM has told the full appeals court. In a rehearing petition Friday, SRAM accused the panel of creating standards that are "wholly divorced" from how the court has viewed the so-called objective evidence of nonobviousness. Those factors, including commercial success and satisfying a long-felt need, can be used to counteract a finding that a patent is otherwise obvious....

