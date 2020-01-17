Sidley Tapped For Investigation Into Best Buy CEO

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 11:30 PM EST) -- Best Buy's Board of Directors has retained Sidley Austin LLP to lead an investigation into allegations its CEO had a romantic relationship with a fellow executive who has since left the company, the retailer confirmed Friday. Last month, Best Buy Co. Inc. received an anonymous letter outlining the allegations of misconduct against CEO Corie Barry. The company takes allegations of misconduct "very seriously," a Best Buy spokesperson said in a statement provided to Law360 on Friday. "Upon the receipt of an anonymous letter containing allegations against our CEO, the Audit Committee of the Board immediately retained outside counsel, Sidley Austin LLP,...

