More than 1,000 EU Finance Firms Plan UK Office After Brexit

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 12:18 PM GMT) -- More than 1,000 banks, insurers and other finance companies say they plan to open their first offices in the U.K. after Brexit to allow them to continue to serve clients in Britain, new data published Monday shows. The Financial Conduct Authority received a total of 1,441 applications between 2018 and 2019 from companies hoping to use its temporary permissions regime, which will allow companies to operate in Britain when the country leaves the bloc on Jan. 31 while they seek full authorization, regulatory consultancy Bovill said. A thousand of those are planning to set up their first office in the U.K.,...

