Only 6% Of ‘Mortgage Prisoners’ To Be Freed By FCA Rules

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 12:40 PM GMT) -- Just 14,000 of 250,000 homeowners trapped in mortgages with unauthorized or inactive lenders will be able to switch to products with better interest rates under new lending rules, the Financial Conduct Authority has said. Only 5.6% of Britain's so-called mortgage prisoners will be eligible to meet updated lending criteria that the FCA rolled out in October and make a “meaningful saving,” the financial regulator said on Friday. The new rules make it easier for customers stuck in high-interest products with a mortgage provider that is either not authorized or no longer active to switch to a better rate with a regulated lender....

