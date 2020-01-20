EU Watchdog Hails Chance To 'Close Gaps' In Solvency Regs

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 1:19 PM GMT) -- A controversial review of Europe's Solvency II Directive has been described by a European financial regulator as a chance to “close gaps” in insurance legislation. The European Systemic Risk Board submitted a detailed response on Friday to a consultation over the laws, which regulate the amount of capital that insurers are required to maintain. The board was responding to a list of proposals for changing the directive, set out in a 878-page document published in October by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority. The EIOPA proposals, and responses to it from the industry, will form the basis of a review...

