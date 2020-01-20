German Prosecutors Charge 7 In Dividend Tax Scandal

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 1:40 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors in the German city of Frankfurt said Monday they are charging seven individuals with serious tax evasion for allegedly taking part in a wide-ranging tax scandal known as a cum-ex fraud. The charges brought by prosecutors in Frankfurt, pictured, are the latest development in a probe into a complex and costly scheme involving a dividend-stripping scam. (AP) Six Germans ranging in age from 48 to 67, and an American citizen said to be 55 years old, are being held, prosecutors said. The charges are the latest development in an investigation into a complex and costly scheme involving a dividend-stripping scam....

