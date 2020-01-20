Pressure Grows On Gov't For New Pensions Commission

Law360, London (January 20, 2020, 4:14 PM GMT) -- Research groups have reached across the political aisle to put out a joint call for a new pensions commission in Britain, as questions about auto-enrollment and the state pension age continue to occupy experts and savers. The Fabian Society and Bright Blue, which describe themselves as center-left and center-right think tanks respectively, published a proposal Friday for a new national commission to direct pensions policy and iron out questions about auto-enrollment and accumulation — the question of how savers convert pension funds into retirement income. The plan recommends that the government should establish a one-off review of existing pensions policy beginning in...

