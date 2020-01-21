City Insurer Moves Into Legal Realm With Keoghs Merger

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 12:54 PM GMT) -- A London-based insurance specialist has made its first move into the legal services world with the acquisition of top-50 law firm Keoghs, in a deal the companies say will create an "insurance and risk-management powerhouse.” Davies Group did not disclose on Monday how much it will pay to buy Keoghs, a U.K.-based firm that specializes in insurance and manages more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) of claims against insurers. It will form a new “legal solutions” unit within the Davies Group. The companies said they expect the deal to close early this year. It is will require signing-off by regulators. Keoghs specializes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS