Man Jailed For Using Children To Inflate Insurance Claim

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 12:02 PM GMT) -- A husband and wife have been sentenced for falsely telling their insurer that their children were in the back of a car in a road accident as they attempted to inflate the value of their claim. Chaudhary Saghir and his wife Tanzilla Saghir, of Nottingham in the Midlands, were sentenced on Jan. 17 after a five-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court, police said on Tuesday. The husband, 50, will serve two-and-a-half years in jail and 37-year-old Tanzilla Saghir will serve 12 months, suspended for two years. The couple were both found to have falsely told their insurer, Allianz Insurance, that the children...

