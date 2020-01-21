UK Brokers Warn Over Rising Cost Of Regulation

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 4:05 PM GMT) -- The cost of regulation for insurance brokers in Britain is higher than almost anywhere else in the world, a trade body warned on Tuesday as it unveiled in Parliament its lobbying goals for the year ahead. The British Insurance Brokers’ Association said the average cost of regulation on its members as a proportion of earned revenue was 0.46%, higher than in 20 other jurisdictions such as Norway and Ireland. The only two jurisdictions with a higher cost of regulation was Luxembourg, with 0.47% and Singapore at 0.54%, the association said. The research was released as BIBA unveiled its “manifesto” for the...

