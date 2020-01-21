Regulator Launches Pensions Advice Review, Warns Of Harm

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 12:33 PM GMT) -- Britain's top financial regulator launched a review of savings advice on Tuesday as it acknowledged that the market has changed “significantly" since controversial pension freedom reforms were introduced five years ago. The review will focus on the advice that consumers are given on retirement income, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The regulator has targeted financial advisers amid concerns about the proportion of savers being advised to ditch generous final salary pension schemes. “With a greater number of options now available in retirement planning, it is vital that consumers get good advice at the point they access their pension savings and, if...

