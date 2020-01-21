Payments Watchdog Floats Exemptions To Fraud Rules

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 1:28 PM GMT) -- Britain’s payments regulator has proposed widening the measures that banks can use to seek exemptions from new rules designed to prevent fraud by authenticating the identity of their customers. The Payment Systems Regulator said Monday that the measure would allow the U.K.’s six largest banking groups, including Barclays PLC and HSBC Bank PLC, to ask the regulator for dispensation from new rules known as confirmation of payee. The safeguard, which the banks would be required to implement by March if it is imposed, would force lenders to check that the name and details of an account match. The payments watchdog has...

