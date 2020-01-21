Investor Group Calls For Broader Financial Transaction Tax

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 2:56 PM GMT) -- Europe should extend its proposed tax on financial transactions to include the currency market, a “privileged playground” that trades more than $5 trillion every day, to make financial institutions pay their share of the tax, a consumer group said Tuesday. Better Finance, a Brussels-based consumer rights organization, called on the European Commission to extend the financial transaction tax to cover foreign exchange trades. The proposed tax, which is known as FTT and has been in the pipeline since 2011, is due to be levied on listed stock and bond transactions. Most of the traders in these products, which include shares listed on stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS