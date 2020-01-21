SFO Wins Compensation For Victims Of Solar Panel Fraud

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 2:00 PM GMT) -- Two men who helped swindle millions of pounds from vulnerable consumers through a solar panel sales scam have been ordered to pay more than £434,000 ($567,000) in compensation, as the final court order in the investigation was handed down on Tuesday. The Serious Fraud Office secured compensation orders against Kenneth Reid and Niall Hastie of almost £18,900 and £2,8000 respectively at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, the agency said. Two other members of the group were ordered to repay money in November: Robert Ross was ordered to hand back £193,200 and Stephen Wilson £220,000. The orders announced Tuesday bring the total...

