Central Banks Team Up To Study Use For Digital Currencies

Law360, London (January 21, 2020, 4:58 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England said Tuesday it is working with five central banks from across the globe to explore the merits of creating digital currencies, as Facebook prepares to launch its own virtual money. A group has been formed to “share experience as they assess the potential cases for a central bank digital currency in their home jurisdictions,” according to joint statements by the regulators. The BoE is joined by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Sveriges Riksbank of Sweden and the Swiss National Bank. The Bank for International Settlements, which is owned by...

