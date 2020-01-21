Debevoise Assists As Baring Notches $6.5B For 7th PE Fund

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 11:32 AM EST) -- Baring Private Equity Asia, working with Debevoise & Plimpton, said Tuesday it has finalized its seventh private equity fund after raking in $6.5 billion from limited partners, with plans to focus on mid- and large-cap buyouts across Asia in sectors including health care and technology. The fund, Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VII, received capital contributions from existing and new investors, including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, and closed at its hard cap, according to a statement. It will target investments in Asia, but will also have the ability to invest globally, and will focus on sectors including health care,...

