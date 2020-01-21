Reed Smith Nabs 2 Cohen & Grigsby Insurance Pros In Pa.

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP announced Tuesday that it has snapped up two ex-Cohen & Grigsby PC insurance partners who were forced to part ways with the Pittsburgh-based firm as a result of conflicts created by its acquisition by Dentons. Andrew Roman and Richard Ejzak, both of whom spent more than two decades with Cohen & Grigsby, said they decamped after their practices representing corporate policyholders clashed with Dentons' work on behalf of insurance companies. "Dentons has a strong history of representing insurance companies, and that is not compatible with our practices of representing insurance policyholders," Roman told Law360. They stressed, however, that...

