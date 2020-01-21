Bar & Karrer Steers $402M Deal For UBS Fund Platform Stake

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- Swiss law firm Bar & Karrer advised a Deutsche Borse Group unit on a CHF 389 million ($402 million) purchase of a majority stake in fund distribution platform UBS Fondcenter from the Swiss banking giant, the companies said Tuesday. The 51% stake in Fondcenter, part of UBS' asset management division, is being bought by Deutsche Borse's Clearstream, an international central securities depository based in Luxembourg, according to press releases from the groups. The combined fund distribution platform will operate across Europe and Asia and will have $230 billion in assets under administration, the companies said. The transaction is expected to close...

