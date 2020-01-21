Baker McKenzie Builds On Global Legal Brand Dominance

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie continues to be the most widely recognized law firm on the global legal market, according to a ranking released Tuesday from London research firm Acritas, which also found that the firm increased its lead over competitors since last year. DLA Piper and Clifford Chance LLP came in second and third, respectively, in Acritas' Global Elite Brand Index, which measures which firms with more than $1 billion in global revenue are most favored by corporate clients. The index was created based on responses from more than 1,500 participants in 50 countries. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1579644034285'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='310px';vizElement.style.height='627px';...

