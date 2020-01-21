Justices Won't Hear Appeal Of Psychiatrist Who Bribed IRS

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 1:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a psychiatrist’s challenge to his 51-month prison sentence for bribing an Internal Revenue Service agent. The justices won’t consider Harshad Shah’s argument that his conviction and prison sentence should be overturned because testimony referring to his Indian heritage had violated his right to a fair jury trial under Sixth Amendment protections. Shah said that the U.S. also relied on stereotypes to make the case that his heritage predisposed him to bribery. He argued it took five months of a sting operation before he offered an IRS agent a bribe, which he said...

