Judge Raises Immunity Specter In Atty's Fight With Ex-Sheriff

Law360, Philadelphia (January 28, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- While a state judge signaled during a hearing Tuesday that she would not quickly throw out a case accusing Philadelphia's ex-sheriff of ginning up possible criminal charges against a former Pennsylvania Bar Association president following a courthouse scuffle, she suggested that sovereign immunity could doom the case moving forward. Judge Frederica Massiah-Jackson in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas said she was unlikely to grant preliminary objections from the city aimed at axing claims from Clifford Haines, a former head of both the Pennsylvania and Philadelphia bar associations, that he was maliciously prosecuted after being arrested during an altercation with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS