What UK Panel's Cryptoasset Update Does And Doesn't Clarify

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- The end of 2019 witnessed the publication of the first legal statement globally which clarifies the legal status of cryptoassets and smart contracts. The statement, issued by the U.K. Jurisdiction Taskforce, was in response to perceived uncertainty among market participants about the status and enforceability of these instruments. Have all the codes been simplified and the contracts outsmarted? Or, more conventionally, is everything now crystal clear or are there still questions which remain to be answered following the publication of the statement? The short answer is that the statement provides welcome clarity over the legal and practical risks when using cryptoassets...

