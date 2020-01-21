Arthrex, S&N Push Full Fed. Circ. To Review PTAB Ruling

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Arthrex Inc. and Smith & Nephew Inc. are pressing the full Federal Circuit to revisit an earlier decision that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, with each side swiping at the other for its arguments on how the full court should proceed. In October, a Federal Circuit panel ruled that PTAB judges are not constitutionally appointed, then made it easier for the judges to be removed by their superiors in an effort to fix the problem. Arthrex and Smith & Nephew, which are opponents in the underlying case over an Arthrex patent, and the government have asked...

