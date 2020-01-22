Law Firm Leaders: Gentry Locke's Monica Monday

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Monica Taylor Monday has served as managing partner of Virginia-based Gentry Locke for the past seven years. During that time, the midsize regional firm has added two new offices. Monica Monday Gentry Locke managing partner Here, Monday chats with Law360 about her nontraditional route to managing partner, the path her law firm is now on and her advice for young attorneys. Why hasn’t the legal industry made more progress on diversity over the past decade? I’ve seen the recent ABA report and the statistics are depressing. I’ve been a licensed attorney for over 25 years. I have felt very valued as...

