Former Toll Brothers GC Rejoins Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- An attorney who spent nearly two decades as an in-house lawyer and general counsel to Toll Brothers Inc. has returned to his roots at Cozen O’Connor, the firm announced Tuesday. John K. McDonald, who had left the firm in 2002 to oversee litigation for the homebuilder and worked his way up to general counsel and chief compliance officer by 2010, rejoined Cozen O’Connor last Thursday with the intention of spending the latter part of his career close to where he began. “I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, which was to learn the inner workings of a Fortune 500 company …...

