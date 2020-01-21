Austria Threatens To Leave Talks On Financial Transaction Tax

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- Austria’s finance minister said Tuesday that his country might leave discussions among 10 countries on a European Union financial transaction tax unless the proposal on the table is changed to focus on more speculative activities. Gernot Blümel, the Austrian finance minister, said on a webcast ahead of a meeting of European Union finance ministers that the current proposal isn’t broad enough and is too light on speculators. The tax wasn’t on the agenda of the ministers’ meeting, but Blümel said he had discussed his concerns Monday with his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, who is leading efforts to find an agreement. “We need a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS