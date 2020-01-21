European Appeal Board OKs Revoking Broad CRISPR Patent

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- The European Patent Office Board of Appeal has greenlighted a decision to revoke a Broad Institute patent covering the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR. The EPO's opposition division had revoked European Patent No. 2771468 two years ago saying it wasn't novel, and the appeal board on Thursday dismissed the Broad Institute's appeal of that ruling. The board said a decision with its reasoning will be issued "in due course." In a statement, the research institute associated with Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said the decision was based on a "technical formality" tied to its provisional patent application in the U.S.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS