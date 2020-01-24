BakerHostetler Nabs Philly Atty For New Digital Asset Group

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler announced the addition of an ex-Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP partner in Philadelphia as part of the firm's new cross-disciplinary digital assets and data management practice group. David Sherman, who spent nearly eight years with Lewis Brisbois in New York and Philadelphia before making the jump to BakerHostetler this month, told Law360 on Friday that the firm's unique approach to offering data protection and privacy services across multiple practice areas played a major part in prompting his decision to join the team. "While there are a number of great privacy practices out there, BakerHostetler has been doing some really exciting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS