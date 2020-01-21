Fed. Circ. Cites Arthrex In Shipping Patent Case Back To PTAB

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- Rebuffing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, the Federal Circuit has ordered the agency to hold a new hearing in a patent reexamination in light of the Arthrex decision. The panel’s two-page order Friday did not elaborate on the reasoning behind its decision to vacate and remand to a new Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel with different judges. But the inventor of the patent at issue, Eugene Luoma, had urged the Federal Circuit to take that action because the PTAB had issued its decision invalidating the patent before the Arthrex decision, which found the structure of the PTAB unconstitutional, came...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS