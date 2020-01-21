Greenberg Partner Can't Stick Defense Atty With $328K Bill

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Greenberg Traurig partner in Phoenix who sued his longtime attorney for not trying to recoup from the law firm or its malpractice insurer the $328,000 he spent defending a civil fraud suit lost his bid Tuesday to revive his case. In a ruling that went against corporate lawyer Benjamin Aguilera, a three-judge appeals panel backed a lower court decision to toss Aguilera’s suit against his former defense counsel, Mesa attorney Joel Sannes. The court agreed Aguilera had been unable to show why Greenberg Traurig’s malpractice insurer, Lloyd’s of London, would have paid out to cover his claimed damages if Sannes...

