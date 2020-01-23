USPTO Concerned Fed. Circ. Is Invoking Arthrex 'Reflexively'

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel "reflexively" invoked the court's Arthrex decision when vacating a Samsung Patent Trial and Appeal Board win and ordering a redo, even though the patent owner hadn't argued at the board that patent judges are unconstitutionally appointed, the federal government has told the full court. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. on Tuesday each urged the court to rehear the Samsung case en banc, or at least hold off on remanding it to the PTAB until the rehearing petitions filed in Arthrex are handled. In Arthrex, a Federal Circuit panel said the way administrative patent judges are...

