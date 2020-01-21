Fla. Pro-Pot Group Says Initiative Text Is 'Coddling' Voters

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A group backing a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida told the state's Supreme Court Monday that the Legislature is asking for an "absurd degree of coddling" of voters by demanding the measure spell out that the amendment would not change federal law. Make It Legal Florida, which is sponsoring the ballot initiative, said the description that would go to voters clearly explains the purpose of the amendment — to allow adults 21 and older to possess and use a limited quantity of marijuana — and does not need to tell voters that marijuana is prohibited under federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS