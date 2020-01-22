Justices Ask If Religious Tax Credit Ban Is Constitutional

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned Wednesday whether the Montana Supreme Court's decision abolishing a scholarship program granting tax credits for donations to private schools, including religious ones, violated the Constitution. Kendra Espinoza with daughters Naomi and Sarah outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. Kendra Espinoza is the lead plaintiff in a challenge of a Montana rule denying tax credits for sending children to religious private schools. (AP) The justices heard oral arguments in a case brought by parents who sued the Montana Department of Revenue after they were denied continued access to a scholarship program they wanted to use to...

