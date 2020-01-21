ABA Membership Could Call Judges' Objectivity Into Question

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- Federal judges should tread carefully when thinking about renewing their membership in the American Bar Association, considering whether their involvement could lead to any doubt about their impartiality, while membership in groups like the Federalist Society is completely off limits, according to a new draft on judicial ethics guidance. Membership in the conservative Federalist Society and liberal American Constitution Society is off limits for federal judges because the political nature of those organizations could bring member judges' impartiality on the bench into question, and membership in the ABA could be an issue in some circumstances, according to a draft opinion that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS