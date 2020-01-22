Columbia Tells Full 9th Circ. To Ax Appeal In PTAB 'Sham' Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- Columbia Sportswear is urging the full Ninth Circuit to throw out rival Seirus' appeal of a lower court decision finding Seirus could not escape a lawsuit over its alleged conspiracy and "sham agreement" with a fabric vendor to challenge Columbia's patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In an en banc petition Tuesday, Columbia pressed the full appeals court to hear its motion to toss Seirus’ immediate appeal of an Oregon federal judge’s December decision denying Seirus' anti-SLAPP motion seeking to nix state law claims in Columbia’s lawsuit. Oregon's anti-SLAPP law, which stands for anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation, is used to protect against...

