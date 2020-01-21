Ousted Grammy Prez Says BigLaw Atty Sexually Harassed Her

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 11:39 PM EST) -- The head of the Recording Academy accused the Grammy-hosting organization Tuesday of placing her on leave in retaliation for exposing a number of problems stemming from its "boys club mentality," including sexual harassment from a well-known Greenberg Traurig attorney retained as its general counsel. Recording Academy CEO and President Deborah Dugan tore into the organization, formally known as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, in a 44-page complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission just days after she was placed on administrative leave. The academy, which is responsible for the Grammy Awards, has said Dugan was placed...

