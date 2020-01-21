California's Bar Has A Diversity Problem, But There's Hope

Law360, San Francisco (January 21, 2020, 11:39 PM EST) -- California's legal profession is not only less diverse than the state as a whole but has seen flattened growth among some attorney groups of color, according to experts at a bar summit, who said a revamped talent pipeline could help turn the tide. At Tuesday's diversity summit at the Bar Association of San Francisco, lawyers used recent data to show that a lack of diversity and inclusion remains a major problem in the state's legal profession and the judiciary. "Diversity among the state's attorney population has improved overall, but the improvement has been uneven across various demographic groups," said Donna Hershkowitz,...

