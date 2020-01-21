Cannabis Banking Bill Sponsors Push For Progress In Senate

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- U.S. representatives behind a bipartisan cannabis banking bill pressed a key Senate committee leader Tuesday to advance the legislation, warning against changes they said could make the law “unworkable” for financial institutions. The four lead sponsors of the SAFE Banking Act, which passed the House in September 321-103, told Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, that too much tinkering with provisions granting safe harbor to banks that work with cannabis businesses could undermine the bill’s larger public safety goals. “We should exercise caution before adding limitations to the legislation’s safe harbor that impose unworkable burdens on financial institutions, or would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS