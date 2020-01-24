Enviro Law Pair Launch Female-Owned NYC Firm

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- With roughly 50 years of collective experience handling environmental and land use matters, two attorneys have founded a new female-owned firm in New York that offers advice on environmental permitting, litigation and other issues. Karen Leo Mintzer and Helen Collier Mauch launched New York City-based Mintzer Mauch PLLC earlier this month. Together, the pair has experience handling environmental matters in public and private practice. Mauch has spent her career in private practice, including a nearly 15-year stint at Zarin & Steinmetz. Mintzer worked at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP for more than 12 years and spent five years as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS