Insurers Launch 'Signposting' Deal For Vulnerable Customers

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 3:24 PM GMT) -- Insurance industry bodies have launched a “signposting” agreement to help guide customers with disabilities or existing medical conditions toward getting protection insurance. The agreement involved a year of "discussion and collaboration" as it was being drawn up, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association said on Tuesday. Brokers and insurers will now be able to direct customers with chronic medical conditions looking for life insurance, critical illness cover or income protection insurance toward affordable options if they cannot themselves offer cover. Vulnerable customers may typically be unable to get some types of insurance from mainstream providers, or be charged prohibitively high premiums. But...

