EU Banking Watchdog Floats Stress Test Overhaul

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 1:21 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banking watchdog said Wednesday that it plans to give banks more flexibility when they explain the results they submit to national regulators as part of the blocwide stress tests they undergo every two years. The European Banking Authority proposed allowing the bloc’s banking groups to hand over a second submission to their national regulators, which collect data and pass it on to the European Union so it can assess the stability of the market. The second submission will allow banks to assess how they would cope in a challenging environment and give them discretion to deviate from the standard formulas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS