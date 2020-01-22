Claims Co. In Liquidation After Losing Appeal On FCA Fine

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 2:10 PM GMT) -- A claims management company has gone into liquidation after failing in a legal appeal to have a fine of £91,000 ($119,000) wiped out, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The FCA said on Tuesday that Hall and Hanley Ltd. has 14 days to pay the fine, although it acknowledged that the company was now in liquidation. The regulator did not immediately respond to a question about how likely it is that the fine will be paid. Manchester-based Hall and Hanley dealt in claims from improper sales of payment protection insurance, a booming industry before the FCA deadline for making claims for compensation passed...

