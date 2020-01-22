Watchdog Calls For Power To Crack Down On Loyalty Penalty

Law360, London (January 22, 2020, 4:51 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s antitrust watchdog has called on the government to hand it power so that it can directly fine mortgage lenders and insurers that it believes are breaking laws aimed at preventing long-standing customers from paying higher fees. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that the government must allow it to fine financial services companies that are fleecing loyal customers out of £4 billion ($5.3 billion) each year. The government floated plans in July to allow the regulator to bypass the courts to fine lenders, insurers and other companies that charge a “loyalty penalty” on existing customers. But lawmakers...

